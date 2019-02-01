Artists Cafe takes its final bow after nearly 60 years in Loop

Artists Cafe, an integral part of the Loop theater and arts district for nearly 60 years, has closed.

“It’s heartbreaking, but it’s time,” said Maria Mitchell Tsourapas, daughter of the restaurant’s creator, the late George Mitchell.

The simple but bustling restaurant had a something-for-everyone approach and served virtually everyone, from Art Institute visitors to music students, from theatergoers to the very stars the theatergoers had come to see.

In a statement posted on the restaurant’s website (artistscafechicago.com) and addressed “Dear City of Chicago,” the Mitchell family expressed gratitude for “every person who has crossed our threshold,” and pride in the “twenty-one thousand, one hundred and seventy days” the restaurant has served customers since its 1961 opening.

“The statement says it all,” said Tsourapas. “We’ve had a beautiful run at this. The only thing it doesn’t say is that this has been a love story for our family. My mother met my father here, when she came in as a customer. Our family members have gone to work here every single day.”

“After close to six decades, it’s time for us to take a bow, as the curtain comes down on the Artists for our final performance,” the letter reads. “No encore, no rewrites, just a stoic, proud and heartfelt thank you for a great run of show.”

