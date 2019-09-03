Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Plots Second Connecticut Restaurant in Downtown Hartford

The NYC Pizza Institution Will Bring a Slice of NYC to The City’s Bustling Hub This Winter

Hartford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Following a successful restaurant opening in Newington earlier this year, famed New York-style pizza institution, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, has announced that its second Connecticut restaurant will open in Downtown Hartford this winter. The upcoming outpost will replace the former McKinnon’s Pub at 114 Asylum Street near the XL Center, in the heart of the city and at the epicenter of the revival and renaissance taking place in Hartford.

“We couldn’t have picked a more exciting and opportune time to open in Hartford, and we know that Artichoke will fit seamlessly into the community as it transforms into a more youthful and contemporary area,” said Matt Rusconi, Connecticut franchisee for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. “We believe in the future of Hartford and see its immense potential, especially with all the new developments planned for Downtown. We’ll be anxiously awaiting the day we can officially open doors and bring a slice of NYC to this city!”

The Hartford restaurant marks the second Connecticut outpost for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, joining a location in Newington that opened to much fanfare earlier this year. Long-time Artichoke fan and franchisee, Matt Rusconi, plans to open at least three more Artichoke Pizza restaurants in Connecticut.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique (artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat) to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, and more. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and instead, cooked to perfection in a deck oven. Their award-winning offerings have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series: Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is partnered with Fransmart as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 14 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional franchised locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117

www.ajendapr.com