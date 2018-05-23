Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Plots More West Coast Stores in Northern California

Famed NYC pizza concept, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, is expanding its Northern California footprint with the sale of a multi-unit deal with existing Berkeley, CA franchisee, Jim Trevor. The first store, slated to open in Fall 2018, will be located in Oakland at 4799 Telegraph Avenue.

Oakland, CA (RestaurantNews.com) New York City’s famed pizza concept, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, will be expanding their footprint in Northern California with the sale of additional units in the area. The brand’s Berkeley, CA store has been serving the acclaimed NY slices the West since 2013, and the franchisee, Jim Trevor, recently signed a multi-unit deal to expand Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to the Oakland, CA area. The first planned Oakland store is taking the reins from neighborhood staple Lanesplitter Pizza (4799 Telegraph Avenue) and is slated to open in Fall 2018, with sights set on opening the additional locations in Downtown Oakland, Lakeshore, or Berkeley.

Trevor first grew an affinity for the New York-based brand when it was just a single shop in Manhattan’s East Village. He helped open two Artichoke locations in Chelsea and Greenwich Village, and being a Northern California native, wanted to bring the brand’s larger-than-life slices and unique flavors back home. Trevor opened the Berkeley store to much fanfare in 2013, and since then, his relationship with the franchisor paired with his passion for the brand has laid the the groundwork for his expansion into Oakland, ultimately strengthening Artichoke’s grip on West Coast markets.

“There’s a lot of growth happening in the Oakland food scene. New and exciting concepts are popping up constantly, and we want Artichoke to be part of the movement,” says Trevor. “We observed a large number of customers traveling to the Berkeley store from Oakland, and many of the UC Berkeley students, who are some of our most loyal customers, move to Oakland neighborhoods after they graduate. I’m excited to bring New York’s best pizza to Oakland residents, and I have full confidence that Artichoke will be well-received by the city’s bustling food scene.”

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, which has garnered praise from celebrities such as Rachael Ray, Jay Leno, Miley Cyrus, and Leonardo DiCaprio, was founded in 2008 by cousins, best friends, and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille. After successfully testing slivers of their signature Artichoke Pie in the breadbaskets of their family’s Staten Island restaurant, Garcia and Basille opened the first Artichoke Pizza location in Manhattan’s East Village. The concept quickly grew a cult fanbase that lauded its authentic NYC slices and whole pies, which, unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, are never made in a conveyor belt oven. Artichoke’s offerings range from the traditional (Margherita, Pepperoni, Sicilian) to the unique, like the Surimi-topped Crab Pie or the spinach-and-cream-topped Artichoke Pie, and have collected a slew of awards including being named ‘Best Pizza’ by The New York Post and one of the ‘Top 5 Slices in the Boroughs’ by CBS New York.

The pizza concept currently operates 12 locations across the country in New York, Miami, and Berkeley, CA. Additional multi-unit franchise deals are in development in New Jersey and the Hartford/New Haven areas of Connecticut.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Artichoke Basille’s Pizza visit http://go.fransmart.com/artichokepizza.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a modern pizza restaurant based in New York City. Founded by cousins and best friends, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille Pizza serves pizza classics in a fast casual and affordable setting. Artichoke’s pizza uses thicker dough and features an array of toppings and artisan flavors, while the concept also yields great unit economics, low start up and food costs, and impressive margins. The brand currently has 12 units open and is actively franchising across the nation.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

