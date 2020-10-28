Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Open in Red Bank, New Jersey This Holiday Season

The Concept’s Famed New York-Style Slices and Whole Pies are Coming Soon to Monmouth County, NJ

Red Bank, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famed Artichoke Basille’s Pizza , the nation’s largest and fastest growing New York-style pizza concept known for its authentic New York pizzas, will open a new location in the heart of Monmouth County, New Jersey this holiday season. The new outpost, located at 177 Broad Street in Red Bank, will mark the second New Jersey restaurant for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, and the 16th location for the entire franchise.

The company owned Red Bank location will be 1,800 square feet, modeled after the original Artichoke Basille’s Pizza location in New York, and will offer both dine-in and takeout. The restaurant’s interior will feature NYC-inspired design elements like exposed brick and an antique tin ceiling, which pay homage to Artichoke’s original outpost, and, due to Red Bank’s rich music and cultural history, Artichoke plans to incorporate tributes to the local rock legends from the area, as well. The menu will star Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger than life whole pies in eight varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie that’s made with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese. Guests can also enjoy the innovative Crab Pie made with crab sauce and fresh mozzarella with surimi stuffing or the Staten Island Pie filled with meatballs, cooked tomato sauce, red onions and ricotta cheese. Classic like the Margherita, Pepperoni or Meatball Pie will also be available.

“We’re excited to finally bring a second New Jersey location, this time company-owned, of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Red Bank,” said Francis Garcia, co-founder and co-owner. “The town of Red Bank has special importance to me because it’s where I met and fell in love with my wife. It’s a town with a lot of heart, great nightlife and, we think, will be the perfect community for our next location.”

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique (artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat) to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently operates 15 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona and California, with units in varying stages of development across the country. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

