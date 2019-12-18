Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Open in Midtown Manhattan near Times Square This Month

The Famed NYC Staple Will Begin Slinging Slices on Broadway and 39th Street Before Year’s End

New York City (RestaurantNews.com) Start spreading the news! Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, a long-time New York City staple and famed pizza concept known nationwide for its authentic New York pizzas, will open later this month at 1410 Broadway on 39th Street, just a few blocks from New York City’s iconic Times Square. The new outpost will mark the first Midtown Manhattan restaurant for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza and the 12th location in New York City and its boroughs.

“After nearly 12 years since we’ve been founded, we’re excited to finally bring Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Midtown Manhattan, and just in time to ring in the new year,” said Francis Garcia, co-founder and co-owner. “To finally have an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza right near Times Square, that’s pretty surreal for us.”

The Times Square restaurant will be a 1,100 square foot takeout spot, modeled after the original Artichoke Basille’s Pizza location in East Village. The restaurant’s interior will feature NYC-inspired design elements like exposed brick and tin, which also pay homage to Artichoke’s original outpost. The menu will star Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and whole pies in eight varieties, including signature flavors like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Staten Island Pie.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique (artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat) to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Including the upcoming Times Square restaurant, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza operates 16 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California, with more than 10 units in varying stages of development across the country. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 16 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn@AjendaPR.com

714-421-8117