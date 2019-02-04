Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Open First Connecticut Location on February 14

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza will make its highly-anticipated Connecticut debut at 2391 Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Thursday, February 14. To celebrate its Grand Opening on Valentine’s Day, the store will be offering a Sweetheart’s Deal – two slices and two sodas for $9 – all day long on February 14.

The Famed NYC Pizza Concept’s Newington Debut Marks First of 5 To Open in Connecticut

New York City, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the famed New York pizza concept, has announced it will make its highly-anticipated Connecticut debut at 2391 Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Thursday, February 14. To celebrate its Grand Opening on Valentine’s Day, the store will be offering a Sweetheart’s Deal – two slices and two sodas for $9 – all day long on February 14. The opening marks the first of five Artichoke Pizza locations to be opened across the state by franchisee Matthew Rusconi.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting this day ever since we first signed on with Fran, Sal, and the Artichoke team, and it feels surreal that our Grand Opening is now on the horizon,” said Rusconi. “The Newington community has been just as excited about this new location as we have, which only makes us want to give them the best, baddest, and most unforgettable Artichoke experience possible. We’re really looking forward to finally opening doors in Connecticut and serving a brand new market.”

Additionally, Artichoke will be kicking off its Connecticut debut the night before the Grand Opening with a fundraiser benefiting Newington High School’s SafeGrad event. On Wednesday, February 13 from 6:00-8:00pm, guests are invited to stop by and support with a $10 donation, for which they will receive a slice of pizza, soda, and Artichoke Pizza t-shirt. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the SafeGrad program, which provides a substance-free post-graduation celebration for all Newington High School students graduating this year.

The Newington location is the first freestanding store in the Artichoke empire, and spans just over 1600 square feet. The outpost includes indoor seating for 35 people and a full-service bar, which will be up and running by opening day. The interior also features the same design elements seen in Artichoke’s existing locations, like exposed brick and antiqued tin, which pay homage to Artichoke’s city roots and bring a taste of NYC to suburban Connecticut. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11am-10pm, and until 12am Thursday through Saturday to accommodate late-night munchies.

Founded in 2008 by cousins, pizzaiolos, and fourth-generation restaurateurs Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specialized in serving a unique style of authentic New York pizza. Their signature slices and whole pies are made with a thick crust sturdy enough to hold up heavy toppings like artichoke cream sauce, Surimi crab meat, and piles of pepperoni, sausage, and more. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and instead, cooked to perfection in a ceramic-tiled pizza oven. Their

award-winning offerings have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series: Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

In addition to the upcoming Newington location, Artichoke currently operates 12 locations in New York, Miami, and Berkeley, Calif., and has more than 10 stores in development in New Jersey, Northern California, and Connecticut.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is the largest and fastest growing authentic New York-style pizza concept, and is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, to further grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Artichoke Basille’s Pizza visit http://go.fransmart.com/artichokepizza.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 12 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional franchised locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

