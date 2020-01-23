Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Officially Opens Doors at Midtown Manhattan Outpost

The Famed NYC Pizza Shop Is Located On Broadway and 39th Street, Just Blocks Away From Times Square

New York City ( RestaurantNews.com ) New York’s popular pizza outpost and favorite late night slice shop, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza , has officially opened doors in Midtown Manhattan at 1410 Broadway on 39th Street . The newest addition to the Artichoke Pizza empire is located just a few blocks from Times Square, in the heart of New York City. With the new opening, Artichoke Pizza now operates 12 locations in the greater New York City area.

“Everyone sees Times Square as the center of New York City, and we’re thrilled that Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is finally open in such a popular, buzzing area,” said Francis Garcia, co-founder and co-owner. “We’re ready to start serving our authentic, New York-style slices and pies to everyone passing through Midtown, from local New Yorkers who know and love us, to the thousands of tourists who take their first bite of Artichoke at this shop.”

The Times Square restaurant is an 1,100 square foot takeout spot, modeled after the original Artichoke Basille’s Pizza location in East Village, which opened in 2008. The restaurant’s interior features NYC-inspired design elements like exposed brick and tin, which also pay homage to Artichoke’s original outpost. The menu will star Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and whole pies in eight varieties, including signature flavors like the namesake Artichoke Pie and Crab Pie, as well as classics like Margherita, Pepperoni, Meatball, Staten Island, Vodka, and Sicilian Pies.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique (artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat) to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza operates 16 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California, with more than 10 units in varying stages of development across the country. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 16 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.