Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Officially Opens Doors in Downtown Hartford

The Famed New York Pizza Concept’s Newest Outpost Is Located Near The XL Center

Hartford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the nation’s largest and fastest growing New York pizza concept, has officially opened doors at its newest outpost in downtown Hartford. The authentic, New York-style concept is located at 114 Asylum Street in the former McKinnon’s Pub space and will feature daily specials and events that will roll out in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to be open in downtown Hartford so close to the XL Center and in the heart of the city,” said Matt Rusconi, long-time Artichoke fan and Connecticut franchisee. “We’re ready to serve hungry basketball and hockey fans, concert-goers, and those who live and work in the area. We know Artichoke will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and to the city of Hartford as a whole.”

The Hartford restaurant features a full bar, as well as a menu starring Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and whole pies topped with signature flavors like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Staten Island Pie. The restaurant’s interior features NYC-inspired design elements like exposed brick and tin, which pay homage to Artichoke’s Manhattan roots.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique (artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat) to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, and more. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and instead, cooked to perfection in a deck oven. Their award-winning offerings have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series: Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

To contact the Hartford restaurant, please call (860) 969-6128. To learn more about franchising and stay

up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and

was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 14 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional franchised locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

