Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Phoenix Location on May 21

The Famed New York-Style Pizza Concept Will Soon Be Slinging Pies In Both Phoenix & Tempe

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Artichoke Basille’s Pizza , the famed New York-style pizzeria known for its cult-following of fans who praise its authentic New York slices and pies, is officially opening doors to the public at its second Arizona location at 6031 N 16th Street, Suite #1 , in Phoenix on Friday, May 21. The restaurant will be slinging its large New York-style slices, whole pizzas, and more for dine-in, takeout, and delivery and will be open Sundays through Thursdays 11am to 10pm, and Fridays through Saturdays 11am to 11pm. This is the second Artichoke Pizza opening for local franchisees and operators, Keith Bolognese and Ron Marino.

“We’re the ultimate Artichoke pizza fans ourselves, and loved bringing Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Arizona with our first store in Tempe. We’ve received such a positive reception from the community over the past year, and we’re thrilled to bring Artichoke to another Arizona neighborhood with our second location in Phoenix,” said franchisee Ron Marino. “If there is one thing that is sure to bring people together, it’s great pizza!”

The Phoenix menu boasts Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger than life whole pies in 11 varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie and Crab Pie, plus traditional pizzas like Margherita, Pepperoni, and Meatball. The menu also features a full bar, salads, and lighter fare to pair alongside the signature New York slices. The Phoenix location pays homage to Artichoke’s original outpost with antique tin ceiling and exposed brick. Unlike the Tempe location, the indoor bar incorporates more traditional touches with a wood back bar, lit glass shelving, wall-fixture beer taps, and a marble bar top, creating a cozy atmosphere within. Operable sliding windows open on to the street, and outdoor seating is available on a 400 square foot front patio.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique like artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

“We’re very proud to continue Artichoke Basille’s Pizza expansion in Arizona with our second opening in Phoenix,” said founder Francis Garcia. “We know there’s no better duo than Keith Bolognese and Ron Marino to successfully grow the Artichoke Pizza brand throughout the Grand Canyon State.”

Dine in, takeout and delivery are available at the Phoenix Artichoke Basille’s location and orders can be placed via the website, by phone at (602) 314-6776, and through third party delivery partners including Doordash, Grubhub, and Ubereats. For more information or to view the menu, visit www.ArtichokePizza.com .

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 16 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional locations on the way in New Jersey, Arizona, Connecticut, and Northern California. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

