Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Begins Construction on New Location Coming to Hoboken, New Jersey

Famed NYC pizzeria, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, is expanding across the Hudson River into Hoboken, New Jersey. They have announced their first New Jersey location will open at 96 Hudson Street in early 2019. Rendering courtesy of Nastasi Architects.

The Famed New York Pizza Concept to Open First of Five New Jersey Locations in Hoboken Historic District

New York City, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the famed New York pizzeria known for its authentic NYC slices and whole pies, has announced that its first New Jersey outpost will open in Hoboken in early 2019. The new restaurant will be located at 96 Hudson Street in Hoboken Historic District, and is the first of five franchised stores to open across New Jersey as part of a deal inked earlier this year with franchisees and loyal customers Premal and Leela Shanghvi.

“We are very fortunate and extremely excited to have found this location in Hoboken. We’ve been searching for the perfect spot to open the first New Jersey Artichoke Pizza for about a year now, and now we’ve found it,” said Premal Shanghvi. “The Historic District has a hip vibe and nightlife scene that is a great fit for the brand, while also being a popular area for Hoboken families, corporate businesses, and commuters who travel into the city each day. We love that this spot has it all!”

The new locale will feature the same elements that characterize Artichoke’s other locations, including tin ceilings, gooseneck lighting, and mosaic tiles, and the exterior will be nearly identical to the store in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The familiar look and feel will attract longtime fans of Artichoke, who previously had to travel into Manhattan for their Artichoke Pizza fix, while also presenting an inviting and comfortable environment for New Jersey residents that have yet to try the concept’s selection of unique and traditional offerings.

Founded by cousins, best friends, and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has made a name for itself for serving authentic New York pizza, which features a thicker crust piled high with both bold and traditional flavors and toppings. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s slices and whole pies are never made in a ‘conveyor belt’ oven, but rather cooked fresh throughout the day as massive whole pies in a tiled pizza oven. Fan-favorite menu items include the namesake Artichoke Pie with cream sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mozzarella, and pecorino romano; the Crab Pie with crab sauce, panko-breaded Surimi crab meat, and fresh mozzarella; as well as traditional flavors like Margherita, Pepperoni, Vodka, and more.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has been named “Best Pizza” in the New York Post’s list of the ‘11 Best Late Night Food Spots in NYC’ and ‘Top 5 Slices in the 5 Boroughs’ by CBS New York, while also earning a reputation for its never-ending lines and frequent celebrity sightings. Artichoke has received much notoriety to date, including features on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Chew, and the founders’ own television series on The Cooking Channel: Pizza Cuz and Pizza Masters.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Artichoke Basille’s Pizza visit http://go.fransmart.com/artichokepizza.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a modern pizza restaurant based in New York City, famous for its authentic NYC slices and whole pies topped with an array of bold and traditional flavors. Founded by cousins and best friends, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille Pizza serves pizza classics in a fast casual and affordable setting. Artichoke’s pizza uses thicker dough and features an array of toppings and artisan flavors, while also yielding great unit economics, low start up and food costs, and impressive margins. The brand currently operates 12 units nationwide in New York City, Miami, and Oakland, Calif., with additional franchised locations set to open in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. For more information, visit www.artichokepizza.com.

