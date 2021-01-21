Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Announces Third New Jersey Location

The Concept’s Famed New York-Style Slices and Whole Pies are Coming Soon to Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Famed Artichoke Basille’s Pizza , the nation’s largest and fastest growing New York-style pizzeria known for its authentic New York slices and pies, will open a new location in Jersey City in Spring of 2021. The new outpost, located at 246 Bay Street in Jersey City, will mark the third New Jersey restaurant for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, and the second of five franchised stores to open across New Jersey as part of a deal inked in 2018 with franchisees and loyal customers Premal and Leela Shanghvi.

The franchised Jersey City location will be 800 square feet, and will offer both dine-in and takeout. The restaurant’s interior will feature flawlessly preserved brick walls from the 1880’s as well as NYC-inspired design elements like an antique tin ceiling and mosaic floor tiles, which pay homage to Artichoke’s original outpost. The menu will star Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger than life whole pies in eight varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie that’s made with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese. Guests can also enjoy the innovative Crab Pie made with crab sauce and fresh mozzarella with surimi stuffing or the Staten Island Pie filled with meatballs, cooked tomato sauce, red onions and ricotta cheese. Classic like the Margherita, Pepperoni or Meatball Pie will also be available.

“We love the diversity Jersey City has to offer,” said Premal Shanghvi. “The new location is just off the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza and a few short steps away from the Grove Street PATH train station that shuttles over 7 million commuters a year to and from Manhattan, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza outpost to this highly trafficked area.”

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique like artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently operates 15 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona and California, with units in varying stages of development across the country. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.

About Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is a New York City-based fast casual pizza concept known for its authentic, thick crust New York slices and whole pies. The concept was founded by cousins and pizzaiolos Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in 2008, and has since attracted legions of fans from NYC locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Unlike other fast casuals, their pizzas are never made in a conveyor belt oven, and their curated flavors range from the unique to the traditional, like the namesake Artichoke Pie, Crab Pie, and Vodka Pie. Artichoke Pizza has gained national attention via Fran & Sal’s two Cooking Channel series, appearances on nationally-syndicated television shows, and was recently named on QSR’s list of ‘40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units.’ The brand currently operates 15 locations from coast-to-coast, with additional locations on the way in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northern California. Visit www.artichokepizza.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Ajenda Public Relations

Kristyna@ajendapr.com

408-514-7436

