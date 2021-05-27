Arthur Treacher’s Franchise Re-launching as Virtual Kitchen Concept

The Flavor of New York, Nathan’s Famous Launches Seafood Ghost Kitchen Concept

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the addition of Arthur Treacher’s to the brand’s portfolio, now available as a ghost kitchen concept. Arthur Treacher’s , which was founded in 1969, offers hand-dipped fish, chicken and French fries. The menu, which has been revamped by Nathan’s Famous, will highlight the brand’s traditional menu items while also featuring upgraded proteins, more contemporary builds, and includes a focus on shrimp.

“We are thrilled to provide operators across the country with the opportunity to add Arthur Treacher’s to their portfolio,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love.”

The full menu will include Fish n’ Chips Sandwich, Fish n’ Chips Platter, Captain’s Dinner, Shrimp n’ Chips Basket, Chicken Platter, Shrimp & Fish Basket, Boom Boom Shrimp Platter, Shrimp, Bacon, Boom Boom Fries, Nathan’s Famous hot dogs as well as Nathan’s recently launched hand-dipped chicken sandwiches to round out the menu.

To view images of Arthur Treacher’s menu items, visit here .

To learn more about franchising with Arthur Treacher’s, visit www.arthurtreachers.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com

The post Arthur Treacher’s Franchise Re-launching as Virtual Kitchen Concept first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.