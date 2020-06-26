Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Art Institute lays off 8% of staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

June 26, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Steve Johnson
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

The iconic Michigan Avenue museum hopes to reopen later this summer.