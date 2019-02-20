The art of beer: Chicago artists bring flair to local breweries' designs

You'll often find Kurt Mitchell sitting at the bar at Horse Thief Hollow, his gray-haired head bent, scribbling intensely on the Beverly brewery’s napkins — just one example of his many canvasses. Another? Beer cans.

A longtime Beverly resident, artist, writer and former illustrator for the Chicago Reader, 66-year-old Mitchell is the man behind the doodles on two of Horse Thief Hollow’s recently released cans: a pilsner called Little Wing, inspired by the Jimi Hendrix song, and Spoonful, a citrus-forward hazy IPA.

Mitchell is a friendly, easygoing guy, but when he gets an idea for an illustration, he says he’s totally in the zone: “Get out of my way, I'm drawing now.”

During the 2017 Beverly Art Walk, Horse Thief Hollow owner Neil Byers noticed Mitchell drawing a riff on the two cougar statues that adorn the wall behind the bar. In his doodle, the animals were wearing coats and ties, facing off in an office spat.

The two men soon struck up a friendship, and when Byers realized that Mitchell could bring that “humanistic” element to the cans he wanted to produce, he hired him to illustrate for the brewery.

“The cans are a way to showcase original artwork that ties in with our mission of supporting local artisans,” said Byers.

Beer can design can make or break a brewery, especially as the craft beer movement continues to explode — there are now at least 167 breweries in Chicago alone — and it becomes more and more important to stand out on the shelf to create a recognizable brand. Horse Thief certainly isn’t the only brewery that calls upon local artists to take on the important task: From Off Color Brewing to Pipeworks Brewing Co. and more, breweries all over the city have formed relationships with creative Chicagoans.

“The whole craft movement is saying, ‘Oh wait, we don’t want our brand to look corporate. We want our brand to look unique, as unique as the product we have in the container,’” said Nikki Jarecki, who illustrates Off Color’s bottles along with graphic designer Tim Breen. “And to have these brands, these people who are creating these products, care as much about the aesthetics of it — it’s such a cool thing for us creatives, us visual artists, to have that support.”

Ria Neri, co-founder and illustrator for Whiner Beer Co. in Pilsen, says that customers have told her they bought the beer just for the can — but, she says, all you’ve got to do is hook ’em once.

This kind of working relationship is mutually beneficial for the breweries, who receive original, eye-catching artwork, and for the artists. Not only do they feel pride when they see their cans on the shelves, but they also enjoy a sense of community.

Erik Lundquist, a Chicago-based artist who has created murals and other art around the city, started designing labels for Logan Square’s Pipeworks last summer.

“All my friends work there; it’s in my neighborhood; I can pop over there whenever, have a beer. It’s pretty cushy,” he said.

Fellow Pipeworks collaborator Benjamn Marasco studied at Columbia College and co-owns design company B&E Studios with Lundquist. He echoed these sentiments.

“It just so happened that we’re all friends outside of that in the real world,” he said. “And you couldn’t ask for anything better, to be working on stuff like that with your buddies. Seeing my label next to friends’ labels at the store on the shelf — it’s a good feeling for sure.”

For Mitchell, Horse Thief has become a kind of oasis. Even when he’s not working on a label, he often sits at the bar doodling, inspired by all things Horse Thief Hollow. In December, he was even working on Christmas cards for several of the brewery’s staff members.

“There’s a real positive energy of this place that somehow feeds me,” Mitchell said. “I’m an old guy, so I was on Social Security and I took a big hit in the housing crash, so this is really a place to belong for me right now. And it’s not just belonging, it’s doing what I like — it’s illustrating.”

He’s self-deprecating about his artistic mind — “I’m an artist, I think about stuff differently. I attribute it to the fact that I had a croquet ball dropped on my head when I was six.” — but Byers and the rest of the Horse Thief team have a real appreciation and awe for Mitchell’s work.

“Do you see what a gift, though?” Byers asked as Mitchell flipped through his four overflowing sketchbooks, which detailed each and every step of the design process, from the very first drafts to the final product. For Little Wing, it’s an ethereal woman on a winged zebra, chasing a butterfly.

Mitchell’s process is almost reminiscent of a stream of consciousness. According to Byers, Mitchell will often just say words out loud — the most minute details from the lyrics of a blues song, for example — letting the ideas build upon each other, creating associations that snowball from there.

However, the drawing doesn’t materialize at the drop of a hat. Byers said the making of Little Wing’s label was so frustrating, he almost gave up.

“Little Wing went back and forth so much that I felt like just scrapping it,” he said. “We were studying these lyrics and trying to find the inspiration, and all of a sudden it just, like, clicked.” Then, Mitchell spent the rest of the evening scribbling on napkins, and after a few more tweaks from Byers (a begrudgingly self-proclaimed perfectionist), the label was born.

Neri’s favorite part about the design process for Whiner is that moment when the light switch turns on after feeling frustrated or unsure about an illustration.

“When the moment comes and it makes sense, I get really excited about it and I can’t stop thinking about going back to the work so I can finish it — it’s like this ‘Aha!’ moment,” she said.

Once that moment comes, Neri draws from her repertoire of recurring characters that appear on each of Whiner’s cans, which create a sense of cohesiveness and enable each distinctive beer to tell a story through its label art.

“There’s always going to be a story,” she said. “From the beginning, I developed these characters that can always be found in each label, and they’re always doing their roles.” For example, there’s a little duck that’s “always confused about something.”

Jarecki also focuses on certain characters in her designs for Off Color — having grown up in rural Wisconsin, she said she’s always loved nature and animals, and draws inspiration from them for her work. Tummy Time, a gose style ale, features Off Color staff members’ beloved pooches on the six-pack holder. Jarecki often tweaks her classic characters to fit new beers — the cheeky lion from Apex Predator brandishes a baguette on Le Predateur, which was brewed with French yeast.

“It can be a little more work than I think it looks like,” she said, “to make this scribble look casual and snarky.” Jarecki said she had to really get into founder John Laffler’s mind to give Mischief the mouse, the star of Off Color’s original logo, the appropriate “attitude.”

“We play with this childlike, playful, fun (style) like children’s book illustrations, but they have this edgy twist,” she said.

As for Lundquist and Marasco, each beer they design for Pipeworks is an entirely new adventure. From the name of the beer (Velocity of Light, Floof) to the country it’s originally brewed in, there’s a host of different jumping-off points.

“We kind of keep it fresh and interesting, sometimes wacky and playful,” Lundquist said. We get a say in the actual production of the labels too, like, ‘I want this part metallic, or this part see-through,’ little things like that to give (the cans) more oomph when they’re on the shelf. It’s a hands-on process.”

“I do a lot of research and development at liquor stores,” Marasco said with a laugh. “Seeing what else is out there.”

And the competition is fierce on those liquor store shelves. Jason Klein, co-founder of Spiteful Brewing Co., knows how important it is to build a brand.

The cans need to be “captivating but recognizable,” Klein said. Spiteful’s logo is strategically placed all around the can, so you can see it no matter which way the cans are faced on the shelf.

“That way,” he continued, “even if you can’t see the name of the beer or the style of the beer, at least you know it’s Spiteful.

“You have about two seconds to captivate someone or to grab someone’s attention on the shelf. So art — while it’s great for in a gallery when you have time to stare at it and interpret — you don’t have that luxury in label design.”

The can still needs to be interesting, however, so customers have something to look at as they sip. It’s a delicate balance, Klein said, but he thinks Spiteful’s Working for the Weekend cans, designed by former Spiteful illustrator Luke Snobek, hits the nail on the head.

Many of the local artists mentioned the same sense of pride at seeing their beers on shelves, or “out in the wild,” as Lundquist and Marasco put it.

“It’s always pretty awesome when you go to a Whole Foods in a different suburb and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I made that,’” Lundquist said with a laugh.

“It’s something I can’t stop being appreciative of,” Jarecki said, “the fact that my little drawings are going on these really visible packages.”

“I wasn’t sure I would be capable of making something that would basically spread around Chicago,” said Neri, who considered her art more of a hobby than a profession before she started illustrating labels for Whiner. “And then once I actually saw it on the shelf, I fell in love with something I did — which is rare!”

Back at Horse Thief Hollow, a beaming Mitchell sifted through his stockpile of sketchbooks and first drafts scribbled on napkins — some of them for beers that were never even brewed! — Byers shook his head, smiling slightly, in admiration of Mitchell’s constantly churning brain, still as dynamic today as it was when he first began his career as an illustrator decades ago.

