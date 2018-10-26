Arooga’s To Thank Veterans with Free Meal on Monday, November 12th

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Serve Veterans and Active Duty Military from Fixed Menu Featuring Arooga’s Favorites All Day in Observance of Veterans Day

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is saluting America’s veterans with a free meal on Monday, November 12, 2018 in observance of Veterans Day all day at all locations (excluding Patchogue, NY).

All veterans and troops will receive one complimentary item from a fixed menu which includes some of Arooga’s favorites such as their famous Buffalo Pretzel, Arooga’s Chopped Salad, Sriracha Chicken Caesar Salad, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, Spicy Italian Wrap or Sub (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Original Boli, and, of course, their world famous boneless wings (10) tossed in any one of their more than 30 sauce creations.

Buffalo Pretzel

“We proudly support the men and women that serve our country,” said Gary Huether, Jr., Co-Founder and President of Arooga’s. “We hope that this small gesture of appreciation to our nation’s veterans and active duty service members will show them how much we value their commitment and dedication.”

Arooga’s is also a proud supporter of VetFran, a program that helps to support veterans who wish to get involved in franchising. Arooga’s offers its largest discount on its franchising fee to any honorably discharged veteran who becomes an Arooga’s franchisee.

Arooga’s Chopped Salad

Although there is no purchase necessary, Arooga’s Veterans Day offer is for dine-in only and drinks are not included. To receive the free meal, guests will need to provide proof of military service, which include U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, DD214, Citation or Commendation. Limit of one item from select menu, per badge holder. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or discounts.

Arooga’s currently has 19 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Location 20 is scheduled to open this November in Rockville Centre, NY.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com