Arooga’s To Thank Veterans and Troops with FREE Pretzel Deal on Veterans Day

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Serve Veterans and Active Duty Military Their Famous Pretzels Free All Day on Saturday, November 11, 2017

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is saluting America’s veterans with a choice of its famous pretzel options this Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017 all day at all locations (excluding Attleboro, MA, and special ends 4pm in Patchogue, NY).

All veterans and troops will receive one complimentary order of the following:

NEW Soft Pretzels & Fat Tire Beer Cheese — Scratch made soft pretzel nuggets baked fresh in our oven and served with New Belgium Fat Tire beer cheese.

Arooga's Crab Pretzel – Scratch made fresh baked soft pretzel in the shape of an "A" covered with our Chesapeake Crab Dip and shredded cheese

Arooga's Buffalo Pretzel – Handmade "A" shaped pretzel topped with our famous Buffalo Chicken Dip, tons of cheese, and baked to golden brown

“We proudly support the men and women that serve our country,” said Gary Huether, Jr., co-founder and president of Arooga’s. “We hope that this small gesture of appreciation to our nation’s veterans and active duty service members will show them how much we value their commitment and dedication.”

Arooga’s is also a proud supporter of VetFran, a program that helps to support veterans who wish to get involved in franchising. Arooga’s offers its largest discount on its franchising fee to any honorably discharged veteran who becomes an Arooga’s franchisee.

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests an optimum dining experience by offering the latest trends in technology, service, and food. Arooga’s continues to pave the way for sports bars everywhere to offer guests healthy dining alternatives by sourcing clean ingredients that are free of antibiotics and hormones, and in many cases certified organic. Arooga’s began franchising in 2014 and in addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has five franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania currently under development.

Although there is no purchase necessary, Arooga’s Veterans Day pretzel offer is for dine-in only and drinks are not included. To receive the free pretzel offering, guests will need to provide proof of military service, which include U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, DD214, Citation or Commendation. Limit of one discounted item per guest, and one discount per check. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers or discounts. Other restrictions may apply. Offer valid at all day, at all Arooga’s locations, excluding Attleboro, MA (special ends 4pm in Patchogue, NY).

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

