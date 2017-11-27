Arooga’s Raises over $13,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness in October Fundraiser

Arooga’s, with a little help from its friends at Blue Moon, Completes October Initiative to Benefit Breast Cancer

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) The results are in, and Arooga’s brings it again by raising more than $13,000 in October for breast cancer awareness.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar raised funds for the month of October to benefit the Feel Your Boobies Foundation, the Terry Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation, and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation, topping the more than $10,000 they raised in 2016 for the same organizations. This is the fourth consecutive year that Arooga’s has supported the Feel Your Boobies Foundation, raising more than $27,000 to date for the organization which promotes proactive breast health in young women. In partnership with Blue Moon, Arooga’s donated $1 from every Blue Moon draft sold at all of its locations for the entire month, and they additionally donated 10% of their “pink chip” menu item sales; Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chips & Salsa, and Seafood Nachos, to the cause.

“We’ve always had strong ties to our community, so we’re thrilled to have partnered again with the Feel Your Boobies Foundation, an organization local to Harrisburg, in order to raise awareness about this serious women’s issue,” said Gary Huether, Jr., co-founder and president of Arooga’s. “It’s awesome that we were able expand our reach to our other locations in other states, and that we have the support of great partners like Blue Moon.”

“The partnership with Arooga’s has been invaluable,” said Leigh Hurst, founder and President of the Feel Your Boobies Foundation. “With this support we have been able to strategically continue to expand our College Outreach Program and improve the educational resources we provide to over 200 college health centers nationwide. We are so grateful.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests the ultimate sports bar experience by offering the latest trends in technology and service. Arooga’s began franchising in 2014 and in addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has five franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania currently under development.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About the Feel Your Boobies Foundation

The Feel Your Boobies Foundation is a breast cancer non-profit organization that promotes proactive breast health to young women through strategic education & social outreach programs. The Foundation’s primary program is its College Outreach Program which provides free breast health education materials to college campuses nationwide. To read more about the Foundation, go to www.feelyourboobies.com.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Arooga’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com