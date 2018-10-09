Arooga’s Promotes New Plant-Based Items

Brand Adding Two New Items for a Limited Time Featuring Impossible Foods’ Meat Made from Plants

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) For all those vegetarians, flexitarians, veg-curious, or whole-hearted meat lovers-Arooga’s is showing you all the Impossible.

Starting this month, guests will be introduced to two new meat free dishes that look, taste, and act just like meat. Utilizing Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat that the brand currently uses for their Impossible Burger, Arooga’s has created delicious and robust items that will appeal to meat lovers as well as appease palates more inclined to dine on greener fare. The items below are 100% meat free and will be available at all Arooga’s locations (excluding Winter Park, FL):

Impossible Chili: Kidney beans, bell peppers, and Impossible meat all slow simmered in tomato base and chili spices, topped with cheese, jalapenos, and drizzled with chipotle sour cream.

Impossible Nachos: Flash fried tortilla chips layered with Impossible chili, Fat Tire beer cheese, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, topped with fresh jalapenos and chopped tomatoes and drizzled with chipotle sour cream.

So, what exactly is Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat? Explains Dr. Patrick Brown, Impossible Foods CEO and Founder, “It’s meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers. Our burger starts out raw and looks, cooks, smells and tastes like beef. It’s 100% plant-based burger made of a few simple ingredients; namely, wheat and potato proteins, coconut oil and heme, a natural molecule found in all living things that gives meat its unmistakable meaty flavor.”

“We blind tested these items with numerous guests and team members, none of who could believe that they were not eating meat,” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s President and Co-Founder. “We began serving the Impossible Burger nearly one year ago, and it’s been a hit ever since. Because of its popularity, and Impossible Foods commitment to reducing the strain traditional agriculture poses to the environment, it just made sense for us to re-purpose a product that we are fans of and know tastes great into something that can appeal to a broader spectrum of guests. We are very excited to continue adding to our plant forward offerings.”

Livestock takes an enormous toll on our planet, using more than 30% of all land, 25% of water, and producing as much emissions as all the world’s transportation methods combined. Impossible meat uses 95% less land, 74% less water, and creates 87% less carbon emissions. Because it is plant-based, it is also 100% free of hormones, antibiotics, and artificial ingredients. Livestock, and cows particularly, are a huge contributor to emissions affecting climate change.

These “Impossibly” good limited time offerings are made using Arooga’s gourmet vegetable chili recipe, which is then manufactured for them by Blount Fine Foods. Masters at their craft and at the forefront of the industry in providing restaurants and retailers with high quality chef created products using clean and simple ingredients, Blount Fine Foods’ dedication to environmental sustainability made them an obvious partner for Arooga’s new veggie friendly creations.

“Plant-forward foods can be a great alternative to animal proteins and are often just as satisfying,” said Blount Fine Foods Chef Thomas Gervasi. “For example, protein-rich beans and legumes are taking center stage as meat alternatives in prepared foods that deliver taste together with high protein and high fiber. We are proud to provide the base for Arooga’s to create their Impossible Chili.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 19 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Location 20 is scheduled to open this fall in Rockville Centre, NY.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About Impossible Foods

Based in California, USA, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than foods from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., formerly a biochemistry professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Stanford University. Investors include Horizons Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

