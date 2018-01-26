Arooga’s President Gary Huether, Jr. Named to The Power List 2018: Reader Picks by Nation’s Restaurant News

Accolade Marks Third Year Huether Named to Distinguished List

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Founder and President has been recognized for a third time as part of Nation’s Restaurant News The Power List 2018: Reader Picks, having been previously acknowledged in the Reader Picks list debut in 2015, and again in 2017.

Nation’s Restaurant News’ esteemed editors released their selections for their annual Power List this week, along with their crowdsourced nominations for their Reader Picks, where Huether joined many of his distinguished peers from the restaurant industry.

“I’m honored to be nominated by my peers alongside pioneers of our industry.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Any recognition for me is also one for Arooga’s and our team, and none of this would be possible without the people who stand behind me, and our awesome guests.”

Huether was Baltimore born, and central Pennsylvania raised, and was already an entrepreneur by the time he was 21 years old, owning Snap-On Tool franchises in Pennsylvania and Maryland with several employees and an order fulfillment warehouse. Huether sold his Snap-On businesses at age 25 when an opportunity to take over ownership of a local bar in Harrisburg, Pa presented itself, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 15 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Currently under construction, 5 franchise locations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida are slated to open in 2018.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com