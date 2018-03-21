Arooga’s President Gary Huether, Jr. Named to FSR Magazine’s ’40 Under 40 Rising Stars’

Distinction Marks Second National Recognition for Huether This Year

Gary Huether, Jr.

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Gary Huether, Jr. was named to FSR® Magazine’s ’40 Under 40 Rising Stars’ for 2018, and is chalking it up to yet another achievement as Co-Founder and President of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar.

The list is comprised of restaurant professionals on the rise, and full of stars in the industry recognized by the magazine as the “who’s who” to watch in 2018, many of who are in their thirties.

“Our Rising Stars report highlights the standout young leaders who have not only accomplished an impressive body of work, but also, we believe will continue to have a great influence on the restaurant industry for years to come.” said Sam Oches, Editorial Director of Food News Media, publisher of FSR. “What impressed us about Gary is that he’s built a thriving multi-unit restaurant concept over the last decade, well before he turned 40. He’s already a veteran but with so much runway ahead of him.”

Huether, age 37, was Baltimore born, and central Pennsylvania raised, and was already an entrepreneur by the time he was 21 years old, owning Snap-On Tool franchises in Pennsylvania and Maryland with several employees and an order fulfillment warehouse. Huether sold his Snap-On businesses at age 25 when an opportunity to take over ownership of a local bar in Harrisburg, Pa presented itself, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I am very lucky to have such an awesome team at Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar that continue to make me look good.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “The best is yet to come!”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com