Arooga’s Named to Restaurant Business’ Future 50

Brand ranks #36 of 50 Fastest Growing Small Restaurant Chains

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has been named for the second time to Restaurant Business’ Future 50, this year ranking #36 in the poll’s 50 Fastest Growing Small Restaurant Chains.

Rankings for the list were based on growth in unit count and sales, and are brands pegged as ones to watch as major industry players in coming years.

“Our growth in the past couple of years has been amazing, and to be recognized in polls such as these makes the ride even more thrilling.” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s President and Co-Founder. “Our climb upward has been awesome, and we are excited to see what 2020 brings for our brand.”

Founded in 2008 in Harrisburg, Pa, Arooga’s has since grown to 20 locations, 10 of which are corporate owned in the Central Pa region. The brand began franchising in 2010 after besting more than 250 entrants in 36 states in America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, a contest co-sponsored by Sysco Foods and The Franchise Edge in their nationwide search to find an independent restaurant to become the next great franchise opportunity. Their first franchise location opened in 2015, adjacent to Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, and the brand has since entered into agreements for nearly 100 locations across the East Coast, and has its sights set on further expansion nationwide.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and now Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

