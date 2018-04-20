Arooga’s Named to FSR Magazine’s ‘8 Restaurant Franchises Ready for the Big Time’

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar achieves yet another accolade this year, having been named to FSR® Magazine’s ‘Restaurant Franchises Ready for the Big Time’ for 2018.

Arooga’s is listed alongside industry up-and-comers who are gearing up for growth potential, the brand on its own track with 16 locations currently in operation, and 2 units scheduled to open in May.

“It’s awesome to see Arooga’s yet again recognized by FSR Magazine,” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s President and Co-Founder. “I’m proud of our brand and look forward to an awesome 2018.”

Founded in 2008 in Harrisburg, Pa, Arooga’s has since grown to 16 locations, 10 of which are corporate owned in the Central Pa region. The brand began franchising in 2010 after besting more than 250 entrants in 36 states in America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, a contest co-sponsored by Sysco Foods and The Franchise Edge in their nationwide search to find an independent restaurant to become the next great franchise opportunity. Their first franchise location opened in 2015, adjacent to Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, and the brand has since entered into agreements for nearly 100 locations across the East Coast, and has its sights set on further expansion nationwide.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Locations 17 & 18 are scheduled to open this Spring in Allentown, Pa and Winter Park, FL.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

