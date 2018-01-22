Arooga’s Has Big Plans for the Big Game That Should Include You

Carryout Deals Too Good To Pass Up

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) America’s favorite sporting event is coming up on Sunday, February 4th, 2018, and Arooga’s is ready to “wing” their way through every football fan’s favorite holiday with some “spicy” good deals.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will not only be broadcasting the Big Game at all locations, serving 22 oz draft specials from a huge draft selection, and frying wings for days-they are also planning specials for guests who want to enjoy our awesome on their turf for the Big Game.

The following carryout specials are available for pre-order at all Arooga’s corporate locations in Pa, as well as their franchise locations in Uncasville, CT, Warwick, RI, Patchogue, NY, Attleboro, MA, and North Plainfield, NJ.

Tailgate Package: $49.99: 40 wings split two styles and two sauces with veggies and dressing, and 2 original uncooked bolis

$20 Quick Trays: Your choice of Arooga’s famous Buffalo Chicken Dip tray or creamy White Cheddar Mac n Cheese each $20. Perfect companions to the Tailgate Package.

“We sold nearly 10 tons of wings last year for the Big Game, and I don’t anticipate this year to be any different.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “The Tailgate Package has always been hugely successful for us, and we’re thrilled that, despite the rising costs of wings, we’re able to offer this awesome package at the same great price as last year.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2017 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 15 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Currently under construction, 5 franchise locations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida are slated to open in 2018.

All Big Game package deals are for carryout only. These deals can be found at all Arooga’s locations, and are now available for pre-ordering. To place your pre-order for the Big Game, visit https://aroogas.alohaorderonline.com.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

