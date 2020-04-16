Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Will Sell eGift Cards and Donate 100% of Sales Directly to Its Employees

Brand to Donate up to $50k of Electronic Gift Cards Sold April 16th-April 24th

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has created a Furloughed Employee Relief Fund to help support its many Pennsylvania employees that have been temporarily laid off due to precautionary measures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The brand, like restaurants nationwide, has closed its doors to public dining and reduced service to only takeout and delivery. While they have been able to retain several employees at each location still in operation for reduced service, Arooga’s has unfortunately had to furlough nearly 60% of their restaurant staff to weather the Coronavirus pandemic.

To help these employees, Arooga’s will be selling electronic gift cards at www.aroogas.com beginning April 16th through April 24th where 100% of proceeds up to $50,000.00 will be distributed to their employees furloughed from their PA corporate owned locations.

“These circumstances have been challenging for us all, but more so for those who may now be struggling financially.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Our staff is the heart of our company, and I am hopeful that this gesture will help them through these difficult times.”

Anyone that would like to contribute can visit www.aroogas.com to purchase an electronic gift card that can be redeemed today, tomorrow, or anytime in the future at Arooga’s locations in Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lancaster, York, and Shippensburg, Pa (Shippensburg location is currently closed, but electronic gift cards can be redeemed at this location upon their reopening). All purchases from this site between April 16-April 24, 2020 up to $50,000.00 will be distributed to employees furloughed from Pennsylvania corporate owned Arooga’s locations. Any questions regarding the donation should be directed to Arooga’s corporate office.

