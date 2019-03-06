Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Unveil New Menu with 50% Off Promotion Monday, March 11th

New Menu Will Introduce Several New Items and Every Item Will Be Discounted for Debut

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Menu reveals are always exciting, but Arooga’s does theirs better than anyone by offering steep discounts on launch day.

Harrisburg, PA- based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is letting it all hang out on March 11th with their new menu debut which features fan favorites such as their Buffalo Pretzel, Hand-Breaded Mozz Triangles, and of course, award-winning wings, alongside newbies the B.I.G. Pretzel, Meatball Boli, and St. Louis Ribs-all for a crazy discount of 50% off all day on the 11th. Every item, entire menu, all day-half off.

Arooga’s also features a ton of veggie friendly items for meat-eaters and veg-heads alike, such as their plant based Faux Wings and Beyond Brats, along with old favorite the Impossible Burger, now repurposed into new, yummy creations such as Impossible Chili, Impossible Nachos, and Impossible Chili Cheese Fries. The brand’s unique take on trending plant-based and meatless “meats” redefines traditional vegetarianism, creating a vast expanse of offerings that gives anyone looking for alternatives delicious options.

“Our R & D team spends months cultivating items for our menu, and it’s always exciting to unveil them to our guests.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We hope that by offering the entire menu at such a steep discount on launch day, our guests will be inclined to try many items and add to their lists of Arooga’s favorites.”

Arooga’s half off new menu launch promotion will be offered at participating locations for the entire day on March 11th, 2019, and is dine-in only. Beverages are not discounted in offer and must be purchased to qualify for discount. Special cannot be used in conjunction with other offers or discounts and will override any recurring daily special for participating locations. Valid for food items on new menu only. Offer excludes Arooga’s locations in Uncasville, CT, Attleboro, MA, Warwick, RI, Shelton, CT, East Brunswick, NJ, and Rockville Centre, NY. Other restrictions may apply.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design and a scratch-made kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. The Arooga’s Brand which was founded in July 2008, currently has 20 locations in 7 states. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com