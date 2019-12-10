Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Unveil New Menu with 50% Off Promotion Monday, December 16th

New Menu Will Introduce New Items and Every Item Will Be Discounted for Launch

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Harrisburg, PA- based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is unveiling their latest menu, which features fan favorites such as their B.I.G. Pretzel, Hand-Breaded Mozz Triangles, and of course, their award-winning wings, along with several new items-all for a steep discount of 50% off all day on the 16th.

Arooga’s is known for taking risks on their menu and offering up some unique items guests won’t find anywhere else, such as their appetizer line-up comprised entirely of items prepared using the plant-based protein Impossible Meat, including Impossible Chili Nachos and Impossible Chili Cheese fries. They’ve also taken their chicken game to the next level by changing their tenders to a no antibiotic ever, humanely raised product that is hand-breaded with buttermilk batter and fried to crispy perfection.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the holiday season with our guests and share with them a new menu to enjoy.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We hope that our half-off promotion will entice not only our loyal guests, but new faces as well.”

Arooga’s half-off new menu launch promotion will be offered at participating locations for the entire day on December 16th, 2019 and is dine-in only. Beverages are not discounted in offer and must be purchased to qualify for discount. Special cannot be used in conjunction with other offers or discounts and will override any recurring daily special for participating locations. Valid for food items on new menu only. Offer excludes Arooga’s locations in Attleboro, MA, Warwick, RI, Shelton, CT, East Brunswick, NJ, North Plainfield, NJ, Allentown, PA, Patchogue, NY, and Rockville Centre, NY. Other restrictions may apply.

