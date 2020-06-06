Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Show Tonight’s UFC 250 Drive-In Style

Select Venues to Broadcast Fight Outdoors with Full Dining and Bar Service

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has opened several locations for outdoor drinking and dining as Pennsylvania and other states begin lifting restrictions on restaurant service which were enacted March of this year by orders of state officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In keeping with true Arooga style, what would a grand re-opening be without a night of UFC under the stars?

The brand’s locations in Camp Hill, Pa (rt. 15) and Lancaster, Pa (rt. 462) will both have movie theater size projection screens positioned in their parking lots this evening to broadcast the UFC 250 pay-per-view event, and are the only restaurants in Central Pennsylvania showing the fight. Camp Hill, Pa will have 30 tables in their parking lot available for full service dining, and is encouraging UFC fans to bring their own chairs for the no cover charge event, while practicing social distancing of course, to set up to watch the fight under the stars. There will also be a walk-up bar available outside where viewers can purchase select cocktails and bottled beer. The Lancaster, Pa location will offer full dining service outside on their 80-seat patio where guests can catch the same UFC fight. Unfortunately, the parking lot will not be available at this location for seating or service. Reservations or Call-Ahead seating will not be available for this event. All seating is first come, first serve.

Both Camp Hill and Lancaster are among several of the brand’s corporate owned locations now open for outdoor dining, including York, downtown Harrisburg, Allentown Blvd. Harrisburg, and Hershey, Pa. These locations are open Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, and Friday & Saturday 11am-11pm (Camp Hill and Lancaster open late on June 6th for UFC broadcast) for full service outdoor dining.

Arooga’s is assuring its guests that they are taking all necessary precautions to provide a safe experience for their guests and employees, including touchless digitized menus, tables spaced for social distancing, single serve condiments, and added measures for cleaning and sanitizing tables and chairs after each use.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Although it’s just a small step toward a full reopening, we thought this awesome event would be a great way to welcome our guests back to our turf.”

Locations in Camp Hill, Pa, Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, Pa, downtown Harrisburg, Pa, York, Pa, and Lancaster, Pa are open for outdoor dining. To find out if your favorite location is opening for outdoor or full service dining, visit www.aroogas.com/locations or follow them on Facebook for real time updates.

