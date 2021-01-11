Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Reopen Two New England Franchise Locations Under New Ownership

Locations in Warwick, RI and Attleboro, MA Slated to Reopen March and May 2021

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, PA based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is planning a Grand Reopening for two of its popular New England franchise locations which closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Negotiations have been underway since their shuttering due to COVID-19, and the brand plans to open these two locations with new partners in March and May 2021.

Located at 615 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, RI and 228 Washington St., Attleboro , these locations opened in 2016 and 2017 respectively and closed temporarily in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each location is approximately 7000 sf, has over 250 indoor and over 40 outdoor seats, boasts wall-to-wall HD TVs with a view of every game from every seat, has 40 plus beers on draft including many local craft brews, and a vast menu with all made-to-order items including several vegetarian “bar food” options, scratch-made appetizers, and of course their legendary Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings. Each reopening will bring 75-100 new jobs to their community.

The brand’s new franchise partners for these locations are New England based David McBride and James Belli, who were frequent guests and fans of the brand themselves, with Director of Operations Pete Caramante taking the reins of leadership as regional manager for both locations.

Franchise partner David McBride can be credited with bringing the brand to the New England region, having discovered Arooga’s during a visit to Pennsylvania when the brand was still a local chain in the Harrisburg area and introducing owner Gary Huether, Jr. to potential franchise partners in Connecticut. Arooga’s has also entered into a multi-unit franchise agreement with McBride Holding Company, LLC for the New England market and David is excited to see rapid growth of the brand in various capacities throughout the region.“We have come full circle with the Arooga’s team and are thrilled to officially partner with the brand and see its full potential throughout New England,” said Arooga’s Attleboro and Warwick new franchise owner, David McBride. “We’re excited to reopen these two beautiful restaurants and welcome back Arooga’s fans after a too long hiatus.”

“Guests have been asking for months when we would be reopening these locations.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Owner and President, Gary Huether, Jr. “We’re thrilled to finally have an answer for them and can’t wait to bring our fans back and remind them why Arooga’s is still the best sports bar in America.”

Grand opening celebrations will be planned according to each state’s recommended guidelines for COVID-19 safety precautions, including capacity and service limitations. Arooga’s fans should stay tuned to Arooga’s Warwick or Arooga’s Attleboro Facebook pages for opening updates and announcements. There are also plans to aggressively market Arooga’s superior products through varied delivery options while also focusing on catering opportunities.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

