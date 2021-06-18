Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Recognized Among Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises

Brand Impressively Ranked #4 in Best Sports Bars/Pubs Category

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has been acknowledged again among hundreds of the biggest players in the restaurant industry as one of the top 500 franchise opportunities by Entrepreneur® Magazine, notably ranking fourth in the Sports Bars/Pubs category in food franchises.

Each franchise is ranked within their respective category based on their cumulative score from an analysis of more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, the completed list showcasing the best of the best of franchise prospects for the year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized near the top of the Sports Bars/Pubs category this year.” said Gary Huether, Jr., President and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “We’re looking forward to opening new doors in 2021 and expanding our footprint with our newest franchise coming soon to Ewing, NJ, and are excited for more to come this year.”

To view Arooga’s in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com . For more information on purchasing an Arooga’s franchise, please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net .

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

