Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Re-Open Shelton, CT Location January 2022

Location Will Join Warwick, RI, and Attleboro, MA Under McBride Holding Company, LLC Franchise Ownership Group

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, PA based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today plans to re-open their Shelton, CT franchise in January 2022, the third re-opening in the New England area that closed due to COVID-19. This also marks the third location for franchise ownership group McBride Holding Company, LLC, having opened two other locations in Warwick, RI in April of 2021 and Attleboro, MA in August 2021.

Located at 387 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, CT, this location is over 7000 sf with over 250 indoor and outdoor seats, nearly Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Re-Open Shelton, CT Location January 2022100 wall to wall HD TVs, and a vast menu with all made-to-order items including several vegetarian “bar food” options and scratch-made appetizers.

Here are some other things that fans new and old can look forward to for this opening:

Over 7,000 square feet of full-service dining and bar, including an outdoor patio

Menu featuring all made-to-order items, including their signature scratch-made appetizers such as Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles and the B.I.G. Pretzel, as well as their famous Buffalo Festival award-winning wings

Menu items featuring all natural, no antibiotic ever, USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, with over twenty-five gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of Styrofoam

Draft list of more than forty selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full-service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

A view of every game from every seat

“Our family is thrilled to open the doors to this once loved, one of a kind sports bar and restaurant in Shelton, CT. As a Connecticut family, we were excited to acquire this Arooga’s location this year, marking this our third restaurant opening. We can’t wait to welcome old and new friends into our space that will boast forty-four beers on tap, TV views from every seat in the restaurant, and fun and delicious food offerings.” said Arooga’s New England franchise owner David McBride of McBride Holding Company, LLC. “Our managing team including Pete Caramante and Rich Cady are truly focused on ensuring every guest has a stellar experience, each time they visit Arooga’s.”

“We look forward to welcoming back our Shelton, CT fans and reintroducing them to their Arooga’s favorites, as well as welcoming new fans in the community.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Owner and President, Gary Huether, Jr. “We’re thrilled to be opening another location this year with David McBride, James Belli, and their amazing team and are excited for great things to come.”

For information about the Arooga's brand, visit www.aroogas.com

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

