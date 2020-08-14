Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Ranked #7 in Full-Service Restaurants in Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises 2020

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has ranked #7 in the Full-Service category among Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises® 2020 , a prestigious list ranking the strongest franchise brands in the restaurant industry. This list is not only an evaluation of brand performance in the franchise world, but also a celebration of their strength and resilience in the face of a worldwide pandemic that has shaken the restaurant industry.

Arooga’s ranking is based on scores received from the magazine’s Franchise 500 formula, which evaluates more than 150 data points collected last summer in 2019 in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

“We’re truly humbled by this awesome recognition.” said Gary Huether, Jr., President and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “2020 has been a tough year for restaurants, but we were fortunate to have optimized our takeout and delivery systems late last year, which has allowed us to manage our increased sales in that space and keep us a strong contender in the industry going forward.”

To view Arooga’s in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com .

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

