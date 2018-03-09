Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open Newest Location in East Brunswick, NJ on March 11th

#Aroogas18 Wants to Know-Are You Ready to Get Your Chicken Wing On?

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) East Brunswick, NJ-it’s time to dance. Arooga’s is officially open for business.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has announced today plans to open their 16th location-2nd franchise location in the Garden State-on 1031 Route 18 in East Brunswick, NJ on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

This marks the first opening for Igor Zak and Jersey Wings Unlimited, Inc, who entered into a multi-unit agreement in 2015 with Arooga’s for a minimum of six locations in the Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean County areas of New Jersey.

The 8500+ square foot space will have everything that seasoned fans have come to expect from Arooga’s, and are sure to knock the socks off first-timers; a view of every game from every seat with nearly every sports package imaginable, cooked to order menu items made from fresh, high quality ingredients, scratch made appetizers such as signature favorites Arooga’s Crab Pretzel and Hand Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, hand crafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, and the beer list of all beer lists, featuring 44 drafts including Stone Scorpion Bowl IPA, New Belgium Sour Saison, Founders Backwoods Bastard, Tröegs First Cut, their signature Arooga’s Amber Ale, and local favorites Kane Overhead, Brotherton IPA, and Carton Brewing Boat Beer. Arooga’s is also certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten free choices on their menu.

What would a grand opening be without a P-A-R-T-Y? And Arooga’s knows how to get their party on. Events planned for the day include a live DJ, tons of giveaways, drawings for awesome prizes, and more. Just a little incentive for early birds…get in line starting at 6 a.m. for a chance to win ‘Free Wings for a Year’ awarded to the first 100 guests. Can’t make it early? Don’t fret-there will be a bonus drawing of 10 additional winners for the same prize at 10:30 a.m. immediately before the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

“All of our grand opening celebrations have brought such excitement to communities, and we can’t wait to party it up ‘Aroogastyle’ with our new guests in East Brunswick,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We’re excited to open location number sixteen, and we look forward to an awesome opening and a great partnership.”

“East Brunswick has been waiting for a restaurant like Arooga’s, and I’m thrilled to be the one to bring it to them,” said Igor Zak, Arooga’s Independent Franchise Owner, East Brunswick, NJ. “Our team has worked hard to get us here, and it’s time we showed East Brunswick what Arooga’s is about.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s will soon have 16 locations open, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

For official rules for the “Free Wings for a Year” giveaway, please visit http://aroogas.com/free-wings-year-giveaway-rules.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

