Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open New Franchise Location in Ewing, NJ on December 12th

First One Hundred Guests Will Get Free Wings for a Year

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will open their newest franchise location in Ewing, NJ on December 12th, 2021, marking the third opening for franchise partner Allen Zak and the fourth location for the brand in New Jersey.

The newest Arooga’s is located at 400 Main Blvd. East, Suite 600 in Ewing, NJ in the Shops at Campustown, which is within walking distance of The College of New Jersey and a short drive from Princeton University. Arooga’s TCNJ will be indisputably Ewing’s best restaurant and sports bar for college students and families alike, with a view of every game from every seat, made-to-order menu items from fresh, high-quality ingredients, including scratch-made appetizers such as their signature favorites BIG Pretzel and Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, 5 time Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings, hand-crafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, and a beer list featuring 40 drafts including many local craft favorites. Arooga’s is also certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten-free choices on their menu.

Arooga’s TCNJ will open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on December 12th with a ribbon cutting and a celebration to welcome their new fans to their 9300-sf full-service restaurant and bar. Their first one hundred guests will get a special prize of Arooga’s award-winning wings free for a year.

“Our brand’s expansion in New Jersey has been incredibly exciting,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “It’s amazing to see our fanbase grow to new heights and we truly look forward to opening this awesome new addition to the Arooga’s family with our fantastic partners Igor and Allen Zak along with Liz Bryant and her amazing team.”

“Our team is excited to open our third Arooga’s franchise here in Ewing, NJ. We can’t wait to open our doors to show the public what we are all about,” said Allen Zak, franchise owner of Arooga’s East Brunswick, Howell, and Ewing, NJ. “With so many menu options we are sure to have something for everyone, and we are looking forward to seeing the smiles on our guests’ faces when they first walk into our Arooga’s.”

“As the Director of Operations, I pride myself on operating a clean and safe environment for all to enjoy,” said Liz Fusco, Director of Operations for the Nosh Ventures, LLC franchise ownership group for New Jersey locations in East Brunswick, Howell, and Ewing. “We are a family friendly restaurant and sports bar with almost 100 TVs throughout the restaurant. We hope to offer the town of Ewing a safe and enjoyable environment that everyone can experience and love.”

Guests who win “free wings for a year” will be enrolled in Arooga’s Rewards and will receive five free original or boneless wings per week for 52 weeks. This reward must be redeemed each week and cannot carry over. Limit of one redemption per week. Other rules and restrictions may apply.

For more information about the grand opening, follow the location’s Facebook page for the most up to date news. New Arooga’s fans are encouraged to download Arooga’s mobile app on the Google Play or Apple stores to get a head start on their loyalty account set up.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

