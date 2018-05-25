Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open Location #18 in Winter Park, Florida on May 27th

First 100 Guests to Win Free Wings for a Year

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready Winter Park…. it’s almost time!

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has announced today plans to open their 18th location on 227 South Semoran Blvd in Winter Park, Fl on Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

The newest location will bring 100+ jobs to the area, and offer guests the ultimate sports dining experience, with a view of every game from every seat showing nearly every sports package imaginable, and made to order menu items from fresh, high quality ingredients. Their menu boasts a vast selection of awesomeness, from their scratch made appetizers such as signature favorites Arooga’s Crab Pretzel and Hand Breaded Mozzarella Triangles to their premium, no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers. Arooga’s “liquid pregame” showcases delicious handcrafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, as well as a beer list to make beer lists jealous, featuring 44 drafts including Florida favorites Orlando Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Orange Blossom Brewing, Red Cypress Brewing, and Crooked Can Brewing. Arooga’s is also certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten free choices on their menu.

Arooga’s will be doing what they do best-throwing a kick-a party to welcome its newest location to their Arooganation, with events planned for the day which include a live DJ, tons of giveaways, drawings for awesome prizes, and more. Starting at 6 a.m., guests can start lining up to be among the first 100 to win “free wings for a year”, with a bonus 10 winners selected by drawing at 10:30 a.m.

“We are so excited to make our brand debut in Florida.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “This is truly an amazing milestone for us, and we can’t wait to show Winter Park how we throw a party.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 18 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. The brand’s 19th location is expected to open this summer in Shelton, CT.

For official rules for the “Free Wings for a Year” giveaway, please visit http://aroogas.com/free-wings-year-giveaway-rules. Arooga’s in Winter Park, FL will open to the public on Sunday, May 27th, 2018, with operating hours 11 a.m.-2 a.m. everyday, kitchen open until midnight or later.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com