Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open Location #17, 11th in Pennsylvania, in Allentown on May 8th

First 100 Guests to Win Free Wings for a Year

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Who’s ready for free wings Lehigh Valley?

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has announced today plans to open their 17th location-11th in Pennsylvania-on 327 Star Road in Allentown, Pa on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

This opening marks the first for Rajesh Adhikari and Manas Holdings as part of a three-unit agreement in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

The newest location will bring 100 jobs to the area, and offer guests the ultimate sports dining experience, with a view of every game from every seat showing nearly every sports package imaginable, and made to order menu items from fresh, high quality ingredients. Their menu boasts a vast selection of awesomeness, from their scratch made appetizers such as signature favorites Arooga’s Crab Pretzel and Hand Breaded Mozzarella Triangles to their premium, no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers. Arooga’s “liquid pregame” showcases delicious handcrafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, as well as a beer list to make beer lists jealous, featuring 44 drafts including Funk R&D IPA, Free Will Lord Business, HiJinx Kung Fu Gnome, Neshaminy Creek The Shape of Hops to Come, Victory Victorious IPA #1, and brews from Arooga’s hometown Tröegs Scratch 328 Boysenberry Gose, and Pizza Boy Murren River IPA. Arooga’s is also certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten free choices on their menu.

Arooga’s will be partying it up to celebrate its latest addition to the Arooganation, with events planned for the day which include a live DJ, tons of giveaways, drawings for awesome prizes, and more. Starting at 6 a.m., guests can start lining up to be among the first 100 to win “free wings for a year”, with a bonus 10 winners selected by drawing at 10:30 a.m.

“Arooga’s really knows how to throw a party, and we can’t wait to celebrate our newest location in Allentown.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “It’s awesome to be opening a new location so close to our roots, and we are looking forward to bringing another Arooga’s to our home turf.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 17 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Locations in Winter Park, Fl and Shelton, CT are scheduled to open this spring/summer.

For official rules for the “Free Wings for a Year” giveaway, please visit http://aroogas.com/free-wings-year-giveaway-rules. Arooga’s in Allentown, Pa, will open to the public on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018, with operating hours 11 a.m.-2 a.m. everyday, kitchen open until midnight or later.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com