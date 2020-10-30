Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open Franchise Location in Howell, NJ on October 31st

Latest Brand Addition is Second Opening for Franchise Partner Igor Zak

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will open a new franchise location in Howell, NJ on October 31st, 2020, marking the second opening for franchise partner Igor Zak, who entered into a multi-unit agreement with Arooga’s for a minimum of six locations in the Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean County areas of New Jersey.

The newest Arooga’s is located at 5169 Rt. 9 , and is sure to be Howell’s best sports bar with a view of every game from every seat, made-to-order menu items from fresh, high-quality ingredients, including scratch-made appetizers such as signature favorites the BIG Pretzel and Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, 5 time Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings, hand-crafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, and a beer list featuring 40 drafts including many local craft favorites. Arooga’s is also certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten-free choices on their menu.

Arooga’s Rt. 9 will open to the public at 12:00 p.m. on October 31st and will reward any guest that arrives in their Halloween costume a voucher for one free lunch entrée eligible for use Monday-Friday 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Due to restrictions posed on restaurants to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the grand opening celebration will be held as a private event for invited guests.

“We are so fortunate to open a new location during these challenging times for the restaurant industry,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We can’t wait to open the doors of our newest franchise and show Howell why Arooga’s is the best sports bar in America.”

“Our team is thrilled to open our second Arooga’s franchise in Howell, NJ.” said Igor Zak, franchise owner of Arooga’s East Brunswick and Howell. “We’re excited to open our doors and show Howell why our fans in East Brunswick love Arooga’s.”

Due to restaurant capacity limitations in the state of New Jersey and the continued concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Howell residents are encouraged to download Arooga’s mobile app on the Google Play or Apple stores to conveniently place orders for takeout or delivery to enjoy safely at home with contact free pick-up or delivery options.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

