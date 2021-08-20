Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Open Attleboro, MA Location August 22nd

Location is 2nd for McBride Holding Company, LLC

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, PA based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today plans to re-open their Attleboro, MA franchise on August 22nd, the second re-opening in the New England area that closed due to COVID. This also marks the second location for new ownership group McBride Holding Company, LLC, having opened their first location in Warwick, RI in April of this year.

Located at 228 Washington St., Attleboro, MA, this location is approximately 7000 sf with over 250 indoor and outdoor seats, wall-to-wall HD TVs, and a vast menu with all made-to-order items including several vegetarian “bar food” options and scratch-made appetizers.

Here are some other things that fans new and old can look forward to for this opening:

Over 7,000 square feet of full-service dining and bar, including an outdoor patio

Menu featuring all made-to-order items, including their signature scratch-made appetizers such as Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles and B.I.G. Pretzel, as well as their famous Buffalo Festival award-winning wings

Menu items featuring all natural, no antibiotic ever, USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, with over 25 gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of Styrofoam

Draft list of at least 50 selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full-service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

A view of every game from every seat

New owner David McBride is looking forward to opening his doors this weekend and expressed enthusiasm for the return of two veteran Arooga’s employees from the area, Rich Cady and Adil Jrid, who both joined the new Attleboro team last month in anticipation for the opening and will work with Vice President of Operations for McBride Holding Company Pete Caramante as senior level managers for Arooga’s Rt. 1.

“We are very excited to open our second Arooga’s restaurant in the New England market and to offer guests a superior experience unlike any other in the region.” said Arooga’s Attleboro and Warwick new franchise partner, David McBride. “This Arooga’s location, with its extensive menu, over fifty beers on tap, a large outdoor patio, and over eighty televisions will provide guests an unbelievable dining experience. We cannot wait to open this location and then to begin to look for additional Arooga’s locations.”

“We look forward to re-opening this beautiful location to the public.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Owner and President, Gary Huether, Jr. “We’re excited to serve the community of Attleboro again, and have found great partners in David McBride, James Belli, and their team to get this great location back in the game.”

Arooga’s Rt. 1 will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on August 22nd, 2021. For information about the Arooga’s brand, visit www.aroogas.com , or for location specific news, follow them Facebook .

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

