Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Offering Half-Off Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Burgers Discounted on May 28th at Participating Locations

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) There is nothing better than a great burger-except for when they are discounted 50%.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will be marking down their entire line-up of signature, no antibiotic ever, Wagyu burgers for everyone’s favorite summertime foodie holiday, National Hamburger Day, on Tuesday, May 28th for the entire day (excludes East Brunswick, NJ). The offer will also include their delicious limited time steak burgers: The Double Bacon Boss, Truffle Shuffle, and All-American.

Arooga’s Wagyu burgers are hormone-free, no antibiotic ever, and dressed with organic veggies, deli-fresh cheeses, and signature, house-made sauces.

Here is a roster of a few of their more popular burgers:

It’s So Gouda: Smoked Gouda, no antibiotic ever bacon, horseradish aioli, green leaf lettuce, red onion, pickle on brioche

Donut Burger: Glazed donut, American cheese, no antibiotic ever bacon

Brunch Burger: Cage-free egg, American cheese, no antibiotic ever bacon, on brioche

Peanut Butter & Jealousy: Creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam, no antibiotic ever bacon, on brioche

“Our burgers are truly unique and awesome, and made-to-order so are always 100% fresh.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We’re really excited to offer our guests these high-quality burgers at such a steep discount, and hope that they will come out and take advantage of this great deal.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, and Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

Arooga’s half-off burger offer is valid at participating locations only, and excludes the East Brunswick, NJ location. Offer is dine-in only, and beverage purchase is required to qualify for discount. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and excludes the Impossible Burger. Other restrictions may apply.

