Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Named to Technomic’s Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report for 2019

This Year Marks Brand’s Debut to Prestigious List

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar made their Technomic Top 500 list debut last week for 2019, officially joining the ranks of some of the largest restaurant chains in the nation. The “Top 500 Chain Restaurants” report from Technomic has been released yearly since 1974 where it started as the “Top 100 Chain Restaurants” report and is considered the nation’s leading independent performance tracker. According to their website, these annual reports provide access to performance, rankings and forecasts for the U.S. restaurant industry, providing the insight needed for operators and suppliers to develop sales and marketing strategies, identify growth opportunities and monitor segment and menu category performance.

“Making this report is really a testament to our growth this past year.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “This has been an amazing ride, and we can’t wait to see our brand make its way to the top of the list.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, and now Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

