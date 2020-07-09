Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Launches New Mobile App and Loyalty Program

“My Rewards” Offers Members More Convenience and More Arooga’s Perks

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar recently launched their new, highly anticipated “My Rewards” loyalty program alongside their mobile app, both of which will mean more for their members: more flexibility in reward redemptions, more rewards, more perks, and much more convenience.

“My Rewards” is replacing the brand’s previous “MVP” loyalty program, both of which follow a points with purchase earning structure, but “My Rewards” packing a ton more benefits than its predecessor with the added benefit of Arooga’s new mobile app.

Here are what members new and old can expect from “My Rewards”:

“MVP” members points will transfer, and they can continue to earn points as they spend

New members will get a free appetizer for joining

10 points for every dollar spent, and double points on Tuesdays

½ price appetizers M-F 2-4pm

Lunch punch: buy 7 lunches M-F 11am-2pm, get one free

Reward Yourself online store where you can spend your points however and whenever you like on items such as Arooga’s famous wing sauces, free food, discounts, and more

Register your account for personalized discounts just for you along with other added perks

The brand also released its new mobile app, the first created exclusively for its guests. The app is designed to enhance the user experience by providing everything they need from Arooga’s in one place with features such as “My Rewards” account management, takeout and delivery ordering, and real time beer listings. For those who download the app, they can expect the following perks:

Free order of Mozzarella Triangles with app download and My Rewards sign-up using the app (reward is for new members who sign up for My Rewards using the mobile app)

Order delivery or takeout

Activate and redeem “My Rewards” from your phone

Receive exclusive offers that you that would not get without the app

Track your points and rewards

Find your nearest Arooga’s

See the menu

Check-in and get 20 points

Get notifications announcing new items, special offers, and events

View each location’s draft beer list, in real time on Untappd

“Our loyal guests are the most important part of our business,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We wanted to provide them with a tool where they can find everything that they need from Arooga’s in one place at their fingertips, and now our loyalty members will have the added convenience of account management directly on our mobile app.”

Arooga’s Mobile App can be downloaded for free from the Google Play or Apple app stores. To sign up for “My Rewards”, download the free app or visit Arooga’s website www.aroogas.com/rewards for more information.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com