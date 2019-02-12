Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar to Host Seventh Annual ‘Running For Rachel’ Fundraiser February 20th

The Hershey Bears Co-Sponsor Event That Has Raised More Than $36,500 to Date

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) The Hershey Bears players are coming from the den to Arooga’s to help raise money for an amazing foundation.

Harrisburg, PA- based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, in conjunction with The Hershey Bears, will host its 7th annual ‘Running for Rachel’ fundraiser event on February 20th, which has raised more than $36,500 for the Running for Rachel 5K. Hershey Bears fans and Arooga’s fans will get the best of both worlds with the opportunity to meet players, get autographs, and bid on some awesome goodies all in support of a great cause while throwing back Arooga’s award-winning wings for $.59 from 5pm-midnight with $4 Fireball shots and $4 Bud Light talls all day. As an added bonus, guests who donate at least $25 will be registered to win “Free Burgers for a Year” from Arooga’s.

“This event is made so successful thanks to the incredible staff at Arooga’s, the Hershey Bears players and everyone who comes out to celebrate Rachel with us,” said Erin (Guss) Stone, President of Running for Rachel.

This year, the Running for Rachel 5K will be held on April 28th, honoring beloved community member and college student Rachel Guss, who passed away in November 2011 from duodenal cancer, a rare form of the disease which is extremely difficult to treat. Since then, her family and friends have made it their mission to raise awareness and funds for gastrointestinal cancer research, their undertaking supported by this annual 5K.

“We are so proud of this partnership with the Hershey Bears and how much these events have raised for cancer research.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Rachel was a much-loved member of the Harrisburg community, and we are so happy to be able to make this small gesture to her family in honor of her memory.”

“Our Hershey Bears players and fans are known for giving back to the community time and time again,” said Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations, Hershey Bears. “Our ‘Hershey Bears Cares’ initiative highlights community-focused events such as this one. We are proud to partner with Arooga’s to help awareness and funds for such an important cause.”

The fundraiser will be held on February 20th from 6-8pm at the following Arooga’s locations:

Arooga’s 15: 1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pa 17011

Arooga’s 11: 4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

Arooga’s 39: 4301 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa 17112

Arooga’s 22: 7025 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, Pa 17112

Arooga’s Hershey: 637 E. Main St., Hummelstown, Pa 17036

Arooga’s 462: 125 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster, Pa 17603

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

Arooga’s “Free Burgers for a Year” will be awarded, at random, to a maximum of three recipients selected by drawing from registration list. Guests who donate at least $25 to Running for Rachel during date and time of event at above listed locations (not in silent auction) will be registered for drawing. Prize is valid for one free burger per week for a year with a max value of $13 and excludes the Impossible Burger. Other rules and restrictions apply. Redemption only valid for participating location from which the donation was registered. Winners will be contacted by Arooga’s HQ with prize details.

About Arooga’s

Arooga's is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design and a scratch-made kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. The Arooga's Brand which was founded in July 2008, currently has 20 locations in 7 states.

