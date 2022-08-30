Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is Giving Away Free Uber Rides for the First NFL Sunday

Vouchers Valid for Single Ride to Arooga’s September 11th, 2022

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today that they will cover football fans’ rides to all their locations on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season to catch their favorite teams in the brand’s famous sports fan friendly atmosphere.

Boasting wall-to-wall televisions giving guests a view of every game from every seat, a robust draft list featuring forty or more selections, and a menu stacked with bar favorites, such as their signature BIG Pretzel and Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, as well as limited time offerings of Cheeseburger Nachos and the new Everything Seasoning Pretzel, Arooga’s is by and large the best sports bar for all sports fans.

Starting now, Arooga’s guests can scan a special QR code to claim their voucher for a single free ride up to $20 to participating locations, which can be redeemed only on September 11th, 2022, at any time prior to 1:00 a.m. Vouchers are claimed first come, first serve, while supplies last.

Clink the links below to claim a voucher, or visit your favorite location’s Facebook page:

Arooga’s Rt. 5: 615 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, RI 02886

Arooga’s Rt. 1: 228 Washington St., Attleboro, MA 02703

Arooga’s Rt. 8: 387 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, CT 06484

Arooga’s Rt. 18: 1031 NJ-18 Unit 1, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Arooga’s Rt. 9: 5169 US-9, Howell Township, NJ 07731

Arooga’s TCNJ: 400 Main Blvd E Suite 600, Ewing Township, NJ 08618

Arooga’s 22NP: 1250 US-22, North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Arooga’s Rt. 1 West Main: 1 W Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

Arooga’s Rt. 436: 227 S Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792

Arooga’s Rt. 100: 327 Star Rd, Allentown, PA 18106

Arooga’s Rt. 11: 4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

Arooga’s Rt. 22: 7025 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, Pa 17112

Arooga’s Rt. 39: 4301 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, Pa 17112

Arooga’s Downtown: 201 N. 2nd St., Harrisburg, Pa 17101

Arooga’s Hershey: 637 E. Main St., Hummelstown, Pa 17036

Arooga’s Lancaster: 125 S. Centerville Rd., Lancaster, Pa 17603

Arooga’s Shippensburg: 105 W. King St., Shippensburg, Pa 17257

Arooga’s York: 1211 Haines Rd., York, Pa 17402

“Football season is our favorite time of year,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We could think of no better way to welcome our guests back to the best sports bar in America after a long couple of years of Covid restrictions than to offer them a free ride to us.”

Free Ride Promotion is valid only for a single Uber ride up to $20 to Arooga’s locations listed above. To qualify, guests must scan the applicable QR code or click a location listed above to claim their Uber voucher. The Uber voucher is valid only for a single ride to any location on September 11th, 2022, at any time during the entire day. Limited vouchers are available, and awarded first come, first serve. Other restrictions apply.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

