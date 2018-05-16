Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Is Coming Soon to Winter Park, Florida

Brand’s 18th Location is Going Sub-Tropical
Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready Winter Park, Fl-awesome is on its way.
Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is making their southern U.S. debut in the Sunshine State with their 18th location opening on 227 South Semoran Blvd in Winter Park, FL.
The brand has not yet announced an official opening date for its newest franchise, but here are some of the things that their soon-to-be fans can expect from this location:
“We are super excited to make our brand debut in Florida.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “This is our first location outside of the northeast, and we can’t wait to get up and running and show Winter Park what Arooga’s is all about.”
The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.
Arooga’s currently has 17 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.
About Arooga’s
Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.
Media Contact:
Tanya Scannelli
Arooga’s Director of Communications
717-635-9464
tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com
