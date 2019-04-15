Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Is Coming Soon to Monmouth County, NJ

NJ Franchisee Set to Open its 2nd Location in Howell

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s official-Arooga’s Rt. 9 is coming to Howell, New Jersey.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is opening their 21st location-3rd in the Garden State-on 5169 U.S. 9, Howell, NJ later this year, one of several new locations on the books for 2019 opening.

This marks the second location for Jersey Wings Unlimited, Inc, who entered into a multi-unit agreement with Arooga’s for a minimum of six locations in the Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean County areas of New Jersey.

“Arooga’s has been hugely successful in East Brunswick, and our team is very excited to open a second location in the Jersey area.” said Igor Zak, franchise owner of Arooga’s East Brunswick. “We think that Arooga’s will be a perfect fit for Howell, and we are excited for our continued partnership with the brand.”

Arooga’s has not yet announced an official opening date for Jersey Wings Unlimited group’s franchise, but here are some of the things that their soon-to-be fans can expect from this location:

Over 6000 square feet of full-service dining and bar

Menu featuring all made-to-order items, including tons of scratch-made appetizers such as their Award-winning wings, Hand-Breaded Mozz Triangles, and B.I.G. Pretzel.

Menu items featuring all natural, no antibiotic ever, USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, with over 25 gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of Styrofoam

Draft list of at least 40 selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

A view of every game from every seat

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Garden State.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Igor and his team at East Brunswick have proven extremely successful with their first location, and we can’t wait to see what they do with their newest location in Howell, NJ.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com