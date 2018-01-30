Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Is Coming Soon to East Brunswick, NJ

Hey Jersey, You Better Get a Napkin-#Aroogas18 Is Opening Soon

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) East Brunswick, NJ is about to get so much more awesome.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is making their second debut in the Garden State with their 16th location opening on 1031 Route 18 in East Brunswick, NJ in March of this year.

This marks the first opening for Jersey Wings Unlimited, Inc, who entered into a multi-unit agreement in 2015 with Arooga’s for a minimum of six locations in the Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean County areas of New Jersey.

“Arooga’s commitment to quality, creativity, and their out of the box company culture is what attracted me to them as a partner.” said Igor Zak, Arooga’s Independent Franchisee and owner of Jersey Wings Unlimited, Inc. “I am confident that Arooga’s will be a great compliment to East Brunswick, and we’re excited to be the ones to bring this awesome restaurant to the area.”

The brand has not yet announced an official opening date for its newest franchise, but here are some of the things that their soon-to-be fans can expect from this location:

Over 8500 square feet of full service dining, bar, and outdoor seating space

Menu featuring all made to order items, including tons of scratch-made appetizers such as their Arooga’s Crab Pretzel, Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, and Soft Pretzel Bites

Menu items featuring all natural and USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, as well as over 25 gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of Styrofoam

Latest technology to enhance the guest experience, such as Rockbot for guest music engagement, and Buzztime for interactive gaming

Draft list of 44 selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

Huge HD TV’s showing nearly every sporting event imaginable

“We are super excited for our second Arooga’s in New Jersey.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We found a great partner in Igor, and are proud to welcome him and his team to our Arooganation.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 15 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Currently under construction, 5 franchise locations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida are slated to open in 2018.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com