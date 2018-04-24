Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Is Coming Soon to Allentown, PA

Opening Marks Seventeenth Location for Brand, and Eleventh in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Get Ready Lehigh Valley-awesome is on its way.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is adding another notch to their Pennsylvania belt with their newest franchise location opening on 327 Star Rd in Allentown, Pa in May of this year.

This opening marks the first for Rajesh Adhikari and Manas Holdings as part of a three-unit agreement in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

“Arooga’s focus on the guest experience and their commitment to quality is what drew us to the brand.” said Rajash Adhikari, Arooga’s Independent Franchisee and Manas Holdings partner. “They are well known in Pennsylvania, and we are thrilled to be the ones to bring Arooga’s to the Lehigh Valley by popular demand.”

The brand has not yet announced an official opening date for its newest franchise, but here are some of the things that their soon-to-be fans can expect from this location:

Over 6200 square feet of full service dining, bar, and outdoor seating space

Menu featuring all made to order items, including tons of scratch-made appetizers such as their Arooga’s Crab Pretzel, Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles, and Soft Pretzel Bites

Menu items featuring all natural and USDA certified organic ingredients

Gluten Free Certification by Beyond Celiac, as well as over 25 gluten free menu choices

Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible operation practices as part of their certification process, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of Styrofoam

Latest technology to enhance the guest experience, such as Rockbot for guest music engagement, and Buzztime for interactive gaming

Draft list of 44 selections, including local brewers and awesome crafts

Full service bar with handcrafted cocktails made from premium spirits and fresh juices

Huge HD TV’s showing nearly every sporting event imaginable

“It is so awesome to be bringing Arooga’s to a new region of our home state.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We are no stranger to Pennsylvania, and I can’t wait to introduce the Arooga’s experience to a city so close to our home.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Locations in Winter Park, Fl and Allentown, Pa are scheduled to open this spring.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

