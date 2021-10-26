Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Announces Local Partnership with The GIANT Company

Several of Arooga’s Signature Appetizers to be Sold at Select GIANT Stores in Central PA

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, PA based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today their latest local partnership with The GIANT Company, where several of their scratch-made appetizers will be sold in select GIANT locations in the central Pennsylvania region.

Arooga’s fans can now grab their favorite apps for home from the prepared foods section in sixty-seven GIANT locations across Central Pennsylvania, where they will come packaged and ready to take and bake in the convenience of their own kitchens.

Among the Arooga’s items stocked at GIANT are their Hand-Breaded Mozz Triangles, Pete’s Pepper Jack Cubes, and signature A shaped Buffalo and Crab Pretzels. These are the same appetizers on the Arooga’s menu that can be enjoyed while dining in one of their restaurants, and are all scratch made in their commissary/headquarters located in Harrisburg, Pa.

Here is a little more information about the delicious Arooga’s apps that can be found in GIANT:

Hand-Breaded Mozz Triangles: Crunchy hard pretzel, hand-breaded mozzarella triangles that can be baked or air fried at home.

Pete’s Pepper Jack Cubes: Crunchy hard pretzel, hand-breaded pepper jack cheese cubes that can be baked or air fried at home.

Buffalo Pretzel: Scratch-made “A” pretzel topped with Arooga’s signature Buffalo Chicken Dip and mozzarella & cheddar cheeses that can be baked at home.

Crab Pretzel: Scratch-made “A” pretzel topped with Arooga’s signature crab topping, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, and sprinkled with Old Bay. Take and bake!

Arooga’s opened its first restaurant on Allentown Blvd. in Harrisburg, Pa in 2008, and has since opened nine corporate locations along with many franchise locations located in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The company remains local to the central Pa region, having its central headquarters and commissary/warehouse facilities located in Harrisburg, Pa. Arooga’s also holds other local partnerships with FNB Field, home of MLB Washington Nationals double AA affiliate Harrisburg Senators, as well as GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa, home of NHL Washington Capitals AHL affiliate Hershey Bears, where Arooga’s wing sauces, self-brewed beer, and other items are sold during games and events.

“As a company whose own story began in Central Pennsylvania nearly 100 years ago, we’re dedicated to supporting our neighboring businesses and have a long history of doing so,” said Rob Palmeri, category manager of prepared foods, The GIANT Company. “Our partnership with Arooga’s is a great example of our commitment in action, and we know our customers will be love picking up their favorite Arooga’s item at GIANT to enjoy at home.”

“We are thrilled to have been asked to sell our items in GIANT stores.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Owner and President, Gary Huether, Jr. “We see this as a huge steppingstone in our business journey and can’t wait to offer GIANT customers the convenience of picking up their favorite Arooga’s appetizers to prepare at home. We look forward to a bright future in the retail market and are so grateful to The GIANT Company for their confidence in our products and the Arooga’s brand.”

As an added incentive, Arooga’s will offer $5 off dine-in food purchases with proof of purchase from GIANT of two Arooga’s appetizers. Two Arooga’s appetizers must be purchased in the same grocery transaction, and proof of purchase presented to Arooga’s employee within 30 days of qualifying purchase to qualify for restaurant discount. $5 off applicable only toward food and cannot be applied toward beverage or alcohol purchases. Limit one discount per check. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions, including loyalty reward redemptions. Dine-in only. Other restrictions may apply. Valid at participating Arooga’s locations. Offer expires 30 days from date/time stamp on GIANT receipt.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

