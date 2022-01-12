Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Announces Grand Opening Date for Shelton, CT Location

Location to Re-Open January 16th Under New Ownership

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based restaurant group Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar announced today that they will re-open their Shelton, CT franchise location on January 16th, 2022, with new ownership group McBride Holding Company, LLC, marking the group’s third location in the New England market, following Warwick, RI and Attleboro, MA, both of which opened in 2021.

Located at 387 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, CT, current and future fans can look forward to what makes Arooga’s the best sports bar in America with eighty-five wall-to-wall TVs allowing a view of every game from every seat, their made-to-order menu items from fresh, high-quality ingredients, including scratch-made appetizers such as their famous BIG Pretzel, Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Triangles and Pepper Jack Cubes, and of course their 5 time Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings, as well as hand-crafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, and a beer list featuring 40 drafts including many local craft favorites. Arooga’s is certified by the Green Restaurant Association to reduce their environmental impact, and certified gluten free by Beyond Celiac, offering tons of gluten-free choices on their menu.

Arooga’s Rt. 8 Shelton will open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on January 16th, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. As an added incentive, the first one hundred fans to line up will be entered into a random drawing for prizes such as free appetizers, free entrees, free desserts, and free handhelds, and twenty lucky participants will win free wings for a year.

“We are thrilled to re-open this beautiful location,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We love the Shelton community, and we look forward to serving them again under the strong leadership of David McBride and his team.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be opening in Shelton,” said James Belli, Co-Owner of McBride Holding Company. “The community has been welcoming and wonderful and we look forward to providing the community a place to come and enjoy great food, great service and some stellar games.”

“We have worked very hard and diligently to prepare both our facility and our staff for opening week,” said Rich Cady, Director of Operations, McBride Holding Company. “We can’t wait to welcome in each and every guest into Arooga’s.”

Participants in drawing must be present to win prizes and are encouraged to prepare appropriately for the elements as the line will be outside. A manager must validate all certificates. Winners of “free wings for a year” must be registered prior to 2/1/22 and will be enrolled in Arooga’s Rewards to receive five free original or boneless wings each week for 52 weeks. This reward must be redeemed each week and cannot carry over. Limit of one redemption per week. Other rules and restrictions may apply.

For more information about the grand opening, follow the location’s Facebook page for the most up to date news. New Arooga’s fans are encouraged to download Arooga’s mobile app on the Google Play or Apple stores to get a head start on their loyalty account set up.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 & 2021, and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, and FranServe Fran-Tastic 500 2021, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com

