Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar and the Hershey Bears Tally Best Year yet for Duodenal and Pancreatic Cancer Research

Wednesday’s Event Raised More than $8700 toward the ‘Running for Rachel’ 5K

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar hosted their seventh annual “Running for Rachel” fundraising event at several of their Central Pa locations this past Wednesday, March 20th, raising more than $8700 in just 2 hours in partnership with the Hershey Bears.

The event was hosted by six of Arooga’s Pennsylvania locations in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Hershey, and Lancaster, and featured Hershey Bears ticket voucher giveaways for cash donations, a silent auction, meet & greet and autograph sessions with Bears players, and a chance to win “Free Burgers for a Year” from Arooga’s. Proceeds for the auction and cash donations received will benefit the Running for Rachel 5K, which will be held on Harrisburg’s City Island this year on April 28th, in honor of its namesake Rachel Guss. Rachel passed away in 2011 from Duodenal cancer, a rare form of the disease that is very difficult to treat.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Arooga’s and the Hershey Bears every year to raise money for cancer research within the community as we honor Rachel’s memory,” said Erin Guss Stone, President of Running for Rachel.

“Our guests and vendor partners are always a huge support for our fundraisers, and they certainly showed up again for us this time.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We are so happy to have topped funds raised in years past for such an awesome cause and hope to continue the trend next year.”

“The annual Running for Rachel event at area Arooga’s is something our Hershey Bears players and staff members look forward to every year,” said Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations, Hershey Bears. “It not only gives our organization the opportunity to be part of an important and meaningful fundraising event, but a tremendous opportunity to meet and thank the best fans in the league! Thank you to everyone who supported this effort.”

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and a kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

