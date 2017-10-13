Arooga’s Expands New England Footprint with New Location in Attleboro, Massachusetts Slated to Open October 24th

Third of 15 Planned in New England with Franchise Partner Mohegan Holding Company, LLC

Attleboro, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s and Mohegan Holding Company, LLC, who announced a Multi-Unit franchise agreement in May of 2014 to bring 15 Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar restaurants to New England, are opening its third location in Attleboro, Massachusetts on October 24th. A business diversification entity of the Mohegan Tribe, Mohegan Holding Company’s first Arooga’s opened nearly two years ago adjacent to the world-renowned Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and its second a year ago in Warwick, Rhode Island. Both have been area favorites ever since.

The Attleboro location will have a view of every game from every seat, outdoor dining, a huge menu featuring cooked to order items made with high quality ingredients including their famous no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers, scratch made appetizers, and award winning wings, handcrafted cocktails made with real fruit juices and premium spirits, and 48 beers on draft including national and local craft favorites. The opening 48 draft line-up will feature awesome New Belgium special beer, Dogfish Head Vanilla Oak Aged World Wide Stout and 120 Minute IPA, Long Trail Space Juice, Lagunitas Born Yesterday and WTF, Troegs Scratch 290 Apple Farmhouse Ale and Scratch 293 Mango Double IPA, and Stone Fruitalica and W00t Stout, plus local favorites from Skyroc, Wormtown, and more. Like all Arooga’s, this location will be Green Certified by the Green Restaurant Association, as well as Gluten Free certified by Beyond Celiac. Located at 228 Washington Street, the restaurant expects to add 75 – 100 jobs to the region.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 people to register at Arooga’s on the opening day – October 24th– will receive free wings for a year! For complete rules, visit http://aroogas.com/Route-1-Attleboro.

In addition to this awesome prize, there will be tons of other cool items up for grabs in drawings and giveaways throughout the morning. And, when the doors open at noon, 20% of all sales for the entire day will be donated to the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England.

“It’s always an exciting day for us to bring our brand to a new market,” said Gary Huether, Jr., president and co-founder of Arooga’s. “Our partnership with the Mohegan Tribe is one that we truly value, and we can’t wait to take this next step in development with their team and show Massachusetts why Arooga’s is uniquely awesome.”

“As we continue to expand and grow our portfolio of restaurants, we are excited to bring this state-of-the-art dining experience to Attleboro,” said Jeanette Ziegler, Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan Holding Company.

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests an optimum dining experience by offering the latest trends in technology, service, and food. Arooga’s continues to pave the way for sports bars everywhere to offer guests healthy dining alternatives by sourcing clean ingredients that are free of antibiotics and hormones, and in many cases certified organic. Arooga’s began franchising in 2014 and in addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has four franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania currently under development.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About Mohegan Holding Company, LLC

Mohegan Holding Company, LLC was created by the Mohegan Tribe for business diversification in non-gaming areas, and currently includes interests in franchise restaurants, sustainable energy resources and manufacturing, and office digital solutions. The Mohegan Tribe was founded on the banks of southeastern Connecticut’s Thames River by Chief Uncas in the early 17th century. After its federal recognition in 1994, the Tribe opened the world-class casino resort Mohegan Sun on its reservation land in Uncasville, CT in 1996. The nine-member Tribal Council serves as the leadership for the sovereign nation, and also serves as the Board of Directors for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) in regard to the Tribe’s gaming properties and interests.

Media Contacts:

Derek Farley

150PR for Arooga’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com

Beth Small

Mohegan Tribe/Mohegan Holding Company

860-862-6319

bsmall@moheganmail.com